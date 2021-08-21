As per the schedule set by the agency, the fourth and last session of JEE Main will be conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 and 2 September

The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021 Session 4 are likely to be released on Monday, 23 August by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

A senior official from the agency confirmed the news to India TV stating that the JEE Main admit cards will be issued by Monday evening.

“The candidates are now given options to make corrections in their image, following which, the hall ticket will be released by August 23 evening," the official said.

Soon after the hall tickets are released, candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and download them. To access the admit card, applicants need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

As per the schedule set by the agency, the fourth and last session of JEE Main will be conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 and 2 September.

Follow these steps to download NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘JEE Main admit card download’ link that will be made available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to log in using their JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth

Step 4: Within few seconds, the JEE Mains session 4 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Kindly, check the hall ticket properly before downloading it. Keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Applicants are requested to check all the details mentioned on the admit card to ensure that all the facts are correctly mentioned on it. If any student spots an error or mistake on it, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities regarding the same.

On the day of the exam, candidates are asked to carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a valid photo id proof to the exam center. This year, more than 7 lakh candidates have registered themselves for JEE Main 4th session exam.