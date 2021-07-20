JEE Main 2021 Session 3 begins today; check important guidelines set by NTA

The JEE Main 2021 will be held as a computer-based test, for around 7.09 lakh candidates. The National Testing Agency will conduct the exam throughout India, across 334 cities and 828 centres

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main from Tuesday, 20 July. Around 7,09,519 candidates will appear for the JEE Main 2021 for BE/BTech paper which is scheduled to take place on 20, 22, 25, and 27 July.

The JEE Main 2021 is a computer-based test (CBT) that is set to be held in India, across 334 cities and 828 centres. This exam will be conducted in two shifts; the first shift will begin from 9 am to 12 pm, and the next shift will commence from 3 pm and 6 pm.

Previously, JEE Main Session 3 was scheduled to be conducted in April but due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam got postponed.

The agency has provided a few guidelines for candidates who are appearing for the exam. These guidelines are printed on the admit card. Check them out below:

- Candidates are permitted to carry only a transparent water bottle, 50 ml personal hand sanitiser, one ballpoint pen, JEE Main 2021 admit card on A4 size sheet, a passport size photograph, original id proof, mask, gloves, PwD certificate (if applicable)

- Candidates who are diabetic can carry sugar tablets or fruits such as apple or banana or orange

- The agency will provide 3 ply masks and sanitiser at the exam centre to all applicants

JEE Main session 3 exams will be of 3 hours duration, and appearing candidates will have to answer 90 questions in total from subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Maths.

Of the 90 questions, candidates will only have to attempt 75 questions in total. Applicants should note that each question will carry 4 marks while there will be a negative marking of 1 mark in only Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) questions.

Candidates who pass this exam with top scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021.

JEE Main session 3 exam is conducted for undergraduate admission to engineering courses in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in the country.