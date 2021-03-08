JEE Main Result 2021: NTA releases final answer key for Feb exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The official JEE Main answer key has been released in the PDF format. Candidates can access the page directly by clicking here.

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency on Sunday released the final answer key of the JEE Main February 2021 exam on its official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download the final answer key using their log in details.

How to check the JEE Main 2021 final answer key:

Step 1: Log on to the official JEE website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link 'JEE (Main) FEB - 2021 FINAL ANSWER KEY'

Step 3: Enter log in details

Step 4: Refer to the answers provided in the key when the PDF opens

Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference

The JEE Main 2021 exam was held from 23 to 26 February. On 1 March, the NTA had released the provisional answer key for the exam, and candidates were granted time from 1 to 3 March to raise objections at the cost of Rs 200 per question.

The objections were then evaluated by experts and the answer key was finalised, Hindustan Times reported.

Careers360 reported that the NTA will also release a "separate IIT JEE answer key 2021 for all sessions".