JEE Main 2021: NTA extends application correction window for exam till 7 April

As per the new notification, students can now submit the fees and correction in particulars till 7 April (11.50 pm)

The deadline to making changes in the application form of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per the new notification, students can now submit the fees and correction in particulars till 7 April (11.50 pm).

In case of any clarification, candidates can email at jeemain@nta.ac.in or call at 011-40759000.

These steps can be followed to make corrections:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'JEE (Main) 2021: Registration form correction'

Step 3: Log in using credentials

Step 4: Read the information carefully and proceed

Step 5: Make the changes and submit

The exam is held for admissions to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and IIITs. It is also considered as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), for admission to IITs.

In April, the exam will be conducted only for the Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) courses as per the official notification. The exams will be held from 27 to 30 April.

NTA conducts JEE Main exams four times a year- February, March, April, and May. This gives students many opportunities in a single year to improve their scores. In this way, their entire academic year is not wasted.

In the first attempt, candidates get a first-hand experience of JEE, and thus, they can avoid mistakes in their second attempt. This reduces the chances of dropping the entire year.