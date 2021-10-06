JEE Main 2021: NTA declares Paper 2 results; check them at jeemain.nta.nic.in
A total of five students have received 100 percentile in the BArch and BPlanning exams
The results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Paper 2 have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who had appeared for the BArch (Paper-2A) and BPlanning (Paper-2B) exams can view their scores at the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in./.
Steps to view JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 result:
― Visit the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in./
― Click on the link for the JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 result that is available on the homepage
― A new login window will appear. Enter the necessary details such as application number and date of birth
― Click on the submit button. The JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 results will appear on the screen
― Check your results and see if the details on the scorecard are accurate
― Save and download a copy of the scorecard for future reference
Check direct link for result here
The NTA has released the total scores, subject-wise scores, and All-India ranks (AIR) of the candidates. It has also put out the list of candidates who have received 100 percentile in the exam. In the BArch (Paper 2A) exams, B Anantha Krishnan from Tamil Nadu, Noha Samuel from Jammu and Kashmir and Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana have received 100 percentile score while Jadhav Aditya Sunil of Maharashtra and Ishwar B Balappanawar of Karnataka have received 100 percentile score in Paper 2B.
The JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 exams was computer-based and held in two sessions on 23 February (Session 1) and 2 September (Session 4). According to Hindustan Times, for the applicants who had appeared in both sessions of the exam, the best of their two scores have been taken.
The exam was held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Tamil, and Bengali. The other languages of the JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 were Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, and Urdu. Around 60,000 students had appeared for the exam.
also read
UGC NET: Admit cards for December 2020 and June 2021 exam cycles to be released soon; check details here
The admit cards for the UGC NET are usually released about one week ahead of the exam
NEET-UG 2021: Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking cancellation of medical test, reexam
A group of aspirants has demanded that the exam be held again to “protect the interest of genuine, deserving, and meritorious" candidates
DAVV CET Results 2021: NTA releases scorecard for UG, PG entrance test
Students, who were waiting for their scorecards, can now check their scores by visiting the official website