A total of five students have received 100 percentile in the BArch and BPlanning exams

The results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Paper 2 have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who had appeared for the BArch (Paper-2A) and BPlanning (Paper-2B) exams can view their scores at the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in./.

Steps to view JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 result:

― Visit the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in./

― Click on the link for the JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 result that is available on the homepage

― A new login window will appear. Enter the necessary details such as application number and date of birth

― Click on the submit button. The JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 results will appear on the screen

― Check your results and see if the details on the scorecard are accurate

― Save and download a copy of the scorecard for future reference

Check direct link for result here

The NTA has released the total scores, subject-wise scores, and All-India ranks (AIR) of the candidates. It has also put out the list of candidates who have received 100 percentile in the exam. In the BArch (Paper 2A) exams, B Anantha Krishnan from Tamil Nadu, Noha Samuel from Jammu and Kashmir and Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana have received 100 percentile score while Jadhav Aditya Sunil of Maharashtra and Ishwar B Balappanawar of Karnataka have received 100 percentile score in Paper 2B.

The JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 exams was computer-based and held in two sessions on 23 February (Session 1) and 2 September (Session 4). According to Hindustan Times, for the applicants who had appeared in both sessions of the exam, the best of their two scores have been taken.

The exam was held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Tamil, and Bengali. The other languages of the JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 were Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, and Urdu. Around 60,000 students had appeared for the exam.