JEE Main 2021: NTA activates registration/correction window for session 4 exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration and correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session 4 today, 9 August. Aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, NTA will conduct session 4 examinations on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1, 2 September. Candidates, applying for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning), can register themselves online from 9 to 11 August.

“In view of persistent demand from the students' community and in their support, the National Testing Agency has decided to provide another opportunity to apply for/withdraw from JEE Main 2021 session – 4,” the official notification reads.

Further in the notice, NTA states that those who have applied for JEE (Main) 2021 Session - 4 earlier need not apply again. However, through this correction window, students can modify their category, subject, and other details during this time period.

The notice also mentions that the admit card download date will be announced later by the agency. Also, candidates need to be extra careful while entering their particulars, as there will be no correction window available after the registration process closes for Session – 4.

Click here for the official notice

Aspirants can follow these steps to register for JEE Main 2021 session 4:

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Registration/Correction for session-4 of JEE Main 2021’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter the credentials and proceed with the application form

Step 4: After providing all details, a fee needs to be given as mentioned

Step 5: Finally, submit the form. Save a copy and take a printout

Check the direct link here:

This year, a total of 7.32 lakh candidates have registered themselves for JEE (Main) 2021 session 4.

Meanwhile, for any further help or assistance, applicants can call on 011-40759000 or drop an email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

For more details and updates on the examination or session, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.