JEE Main 2021: Final answer key released at nta.ac.in; results to be out soon

The final answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 exam has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday (24 March).

Candidates, who had appeared for the exam, can check the answer keys by visiting the official websites nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to JEE Main 2021 final answer key:

Step 1: Visit the website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link that says 'JEE (Main) March – 2021 final answer key'

Step 3: The day and shift wise final answer key (in pdf format) will appear on the screen

Step 3: Download and take a printout for further reference

Here's the direct link to check the answer key: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo2021/File/GetFile?FileId=31&LangId=P

Students will not be allowed to raise objections to the final answer key released by NTA. The agency had earlier shared the provisional answer key on 20 March while 22 March was the last date to raise objections.

The results of JEE 2021 Main exam might be announced very soon. Once the results are out, candidates can download individual rank cards on the official website by using their login credentials.

After the results are declared, the entrance exam will be conducted by NTA in two more sessions, in April and May.

Around 6.21 lakh students appeared for the JEE main examination held between 16 and 18 March.