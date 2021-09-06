Applicants are expecting the answer key and final result on or before 10 September because the registration for JEE Advanced will begin from 11 September

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Session four provisional answer key today, 6 September. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the answer key at https://nta.ac.in/ and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

The fourth session of the engineering entrance exam was conducted on 26, 27, 31 August and 1, 2 September. Applicants are expecting the release of the answer key and the final result on or before 10 September because the registration for JEE Advanced will begin from 11 September this year. Previously, NTA had released the provisional answer keys within three to four days of the completion of the exam.

Check how to calculate JEE Main 2021 score from the answer keys

Keep a rough sheet of paper ready and open the answer key.

While checking for answers, award yourself four marks for every right answer and deduct one mark if the answer is wrong. However, in the numeric section, there is no negative marking, so if your answer is wrong in that section, then mark it as zero.

Finally, add the total marks and get to know your likely score

Candidates should note that a merit list will be created by the agency to allot ranks to students. To avoid any ties and give each candidate a different rank, the percentile scores will be calculated up to seven decimal places.

Also, those who are not satisfied with the answers keys after its release can raise objections by paying a fee and attaching required documents to validate their stance.

Furthermore, the objections raised by candidates will be analysed by experts. If your objection is valid and effective, the processing fee will be refunded and the changes will be made in the final answer key. Moreover, the window to raise objections on the answer key will be open only for a limited period of days.