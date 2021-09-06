JEE Main 2021: Answer keys likely to be out today; check how to calculate marks
Applicants are expecting the answer key and final result on or before 10 September because the registration for JEE Advanced will begin from 11 September
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Session four provisional answer key today, 6 September. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the answer key at https://nta.ac.in/ and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.
The fourth session of the engineering entrance exam was conducted on 26, 27, 31 August and 1, 2 September. Applicants are expecting the release of the answer key and the final result on or before 10 September because the registration for JEE Advanced will begin from 11 September this year. Previously, NTA had released the provisional answer keys within three to four days of the completion of the exam.
Check how to calculate JEE Main 2021 score from the answer keys
- Keep a rough sheet of paper ready and open the answer key.
- While checking for answers, award yourself four marks for every right answer and deduct one mark if the answer is wrong. However, in the numeric section, there is no negative marking, so if your answer is wrong in that section, then mark it as zero.
- Finally, add the total marks and get to know your likely score
Candidates should note that a merit list will be created by the agency to allot ranks to students. To avoid any ties and give each candidate a different rank, the percentile scores will be calculated up to seven decimal places.
Also, those who are not satisfied with the answers keys after its release can raise objections by paying a fee and attaching required documents to validate their stance.
Furthermore, the objections raised by candidates will be analysed by experts. If your objection is valid and effective, the processing fee will be refunded and the changes will be made in the final answer key. Moreover, the window to raise objections on the answer key will be open only for a limited period of days.
also read
JEE Advanced 2021: No centres abroad this year, foreign candidates can take test in India
Candidates who had registered for the JEE (Advanced) last year but were absent in either of the papers, can appear for this year’s exam. The measure is applicable to foreign nationals as well
JEE Advanced 2021: Registrations begin from 11 September; check full schedule at jeeadv.ac.in
The registrations will continue till 16 September. The last date to submit the registration fee is 17 September.
IIT JEE Advanced 2021: Registration to begin from 11 Sept; find complete schedule here
The fourth session of JEE Main ended on 2 September while the results, along with the rank list and cut-offs, are expected to be released before 11 September.