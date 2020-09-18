JEE Main 2020: NTA announces Paper 2 results, answer key; visit jeemain.nta.nic to check score

Candidates who had appeared in the JEE (Main) 2020 Paper 2 for admission to BArch/ BPlanning courses can check their results as well as download the answer key from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results for paper 2 of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2020 on Friday (18 September). Candidates who had appeared in the JEE (Main) 2020 Paper 2 for admission to BArch/ BPlanning courses can check their results from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The paper 2 exams were conducted on 1 September in two shifts.

Steps to check JEE Main Paper 2 result

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘JEE Main 2020 NTA score Paper 2’.

Step 3: Enter your application ID and date of birth.

Step 4: The JEE Main Paper 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take its print out for future reference.

Earlier in the day, the NTA also released the answer key for JEE (Main) 2020 paper 2 on the official website.

According to a report by The Indian Express, JEE has released the answer key in the PDF format.

Steps to download JEE Main Paper 2 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Once in the hompegae, under the current event section, opt for the link that reads, "JEE (Main) Paper 2 (B.Arch/ B. Planning)- April/ September 2020 ANSWER KEYS JEE Main".

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where a PDF file with subject wise answer will be displayed.

Step 4: Check and tally your response.

You can also access JEE Main Paper 2 answer key by clicking here.

Last year, two boys from Andhra Pradesh, Gudla Raghunandan Reddy and Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayanan topped the exam with 100 percentile, the report added.

As per a report by Careers 360, the JEE Main Paper 2 provisional answer key was released by the NTA on 8 September. Candidates can use their JEE Main Paper 2 score for admission to architecture programmes in the participating institutes.

The NTA has already declared the result for JEE Main Paper 1. A total of 24 students scored 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam.

Telangana has eight 100 percentile scorers, Delhi is at the second spot with five hundred percentile scorers followed by Rajasthan (four), Andhra Pradesh (three), Haryana (two) and one candidate each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.