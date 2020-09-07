JEE Main 2020 answer key expected to be released soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, results likely on 11 September

Those who qualify the exam and mee the cut-off criteria will be eligible for admission to IITs, NITs and the Government Funded Technical Institutes

The JEE Main 2020 exam answer key is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates who took the exam can check and download it from the website.

A report by NDTV said that an official answer key for 8,58,273 candidates could be released on 7 September and the results will be announced on the basis of the answer key.

However, as per a report by Hindustan Times, there is no official confirmation about the announcement date and time of the answer keys. But the results are likely to be declared on 11 September, according to the tentative schedule on jeeadv.ac.in and therefore, the agency is expected to release the answer key soon.

The exam is held for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The top 2,50,000 rank holders in JEE Main 2020 will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced 2020.

As per a Careers 360 report, the answer key will be released as a PDF document. Candidates can check it by logging in to the candidate portal on the official website using their application number and password.

It will contain the correct answers to all the questions that were asked in the exam. Students will be able to challenge the provisional answer key through the official website. They will need to fill the online application form, pay the processing fee and upload relevant documents supporting their claims.

Steps to check JEE Main 2020 answer key:

Once made available, candidates need to go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. They need to click on the link that reads - JEE Mains 2020 answer key and enter their application number and password and press the submit button. The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download the PDF file and compare answers.

The exam was conducted from 1 to 6 September across 600 centres.