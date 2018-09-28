JEE Main 2019: Last day to apply online is 30 October; visit jeemain.nic.in

The online application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January 2019 will end on 30 October (Sunday). Candidates can apply at the official website, jeemain.nic.in.

The first test will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 6 January 2019 to 20 January 2019. The second test will be conducted from 7 to 21 April 2019. And the results of the first JEE-Main will be declared in the first week of February 2019 while the results of the second JEE-Main will be announced in the first week of May 2019.

Here is how to register for the JEE Main 2019:

- Visit the official website jeemain.nic.in.

- Click on the JEE Main 2019

- Click on the registration link

- Fill up the application form and hit the submit button

- Make the payment

- Take a print out of receipt and application form

The online payment of fees can be done till 1 October (11.50 pm). The NTA will allow candidates to edit the application form from 8 to 14 October. Here is the direct link to apply online for JEE main 2019