JEE Main 2019 final schedule released: Registrations to begin from 1 September, exams to take place in January, April 2019

The Union human resource development ministry has released the final schedule for the Joint Entrance Main (JEE Main) examination. The registration is scheduled to begin on 1 September by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in its takeover for organising the JEE Mains from next year. One can find the schedule on the official NTA website, nta.ac.in.

The registration for the JEE Main I 2019 (January) is scheduled to begin from 1 September and applications will be accepted till the end of the month (30 September).

The JEE Main I 2019 will be held in multiple sessions over a period of two weeks from 6-20 January 2019. The admit cards for the same will be released on 17 December this year and results will be announced on 31 January, 2019.

However, the registration for JEE Main II 2019 (April) exam is scheduled from 8 February to 7 March, 2019. The exam will be held from 6-20 April, 2019. The admit cards for the same will be released on 18 March, 2019 and the results will be out on 30 April, 2019.

The exams will be conducted in eight sittings rather than on a single day. Candidates can choose a date to appear in the examination.

A score of at least 75 percent in Class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 percent. The JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to BE, BTech, and BArch courses across the country.

Candidates can also check the official notification here.