JEE Main 2019 examination: NTA to release admit card for April session on 20 March; steps to download document

National Testing Agency (NTA), the conducting authority for JEE Main 2019, will release the admit card for the April session on 20 March, 2019. This is the revised release date of the admit card, which earlier was 18 March. JEE Main April 2019 admit card can only be downloaded by candidates using their login credentials. Only candidates whose registration is successfully completed in all respects can download their admit card. It is to be noted that the admit card serves as an identity document and hence, must be preserved till the admission process is over.

Quick Steps to Access JEE Main April 2019 Admit Card

The candidates can follow the given simple steps to download the admit card—

Step 1 - Visit the official website of JEE Main 2019 https://jeemain.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on “JEE Main 2019 Admit Card”

Step 3 - Provide the required credentials i.e., JEE Main 2019 application number and password/date of birth. Click on “Submit”

Step 4 - The link to download the admit card will be made available.

Step 5 - Click and download the admit card.

Step 6 - Check for any discrepancies and print it.

Information provided in JEE Main April 2019 Admit Card

-Name of the candidate

-Application number

-Roll number

-Name of father

-Course name

-Date of birth

-Gender

-Category

-State of eligibility

-Photograph of the candidate

-Date, shift and timing of examination

-Test city and centre code

-Reporting time and gate closing time of centre

-JEE Main paper (Paper I or Paper II)

-Signature of candidate and his/her parent's

Documents to carry with JEE Main 2019 Admit Card

-One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) to paste on the attendance sheet at the exam hall

-Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid and non-expired) – PAN card/ Driving Licence/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Ration Card

-PwD certificate issued by the authorised medical officer if applicable

For any queries about the admit card, the candidates can contact:

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Block C-20 1A/8, Sector- 62

IITK Outreach Centre, Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida-201309, Uttar Pradesh (India)

Helpline No: 7042399520, 7042399521, 7042399525, 7042399526

Email: jeemain-nta@nic.in

