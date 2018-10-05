JEE Main 2019: Exam dates, shift allotment expected to be released today; check jeemain.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to notify the allotment of exam dates and shift details for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019 today (Friday). Candidates can check details on the official website of the JEE Main 2019: jeemain.nic.in.

The process to apply online for the examination will end on 30 October.

The candidates who have registered for the exam can check the details by following these steps:

- Visit the official JEE Mains website: jeemain.nic.in.

- Login using the registration details of the candidate.

- The exam dates and the shift alloted to the candidate will be displayed on the screen.

- Save the details and take a print out for future reference.

The NTA will release information about the exam city allotted to candidates on 21 October. The admit cards for the JEE Mains 2019 examination is likely to be released in December.

The first test will be held from 6 to 20 January, 2019. The second test will be conducted from 7 to 21 April 2019. The results of the first JEE Main will be declared in the first week of February 2019, while the results of the second JEE Main will be announced in the first week of May 2019.

Several changes have been introduced for the JEE Main 2019. One of the important changes is the removal of age restriction for candidates. However, only students who have passed their Class XII in 2017 or 2018, or are appearing for it in 2019 are eligible to appear for the exam.