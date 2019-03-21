JEE Main 2019 admit card released: Visit official website jeemain.nic.in to download yours

JEE Main 2019 admit card | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. Candidates can visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nic.in, to download their admit cards.

This is the first year that the exams will be held since the NTA took over the responsibility of the conducting the JEE Main. It was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education till 2018.

The first phase of the exam was held between 6 and 20 January. The second phase will be conducted between 7 April and 12 April.

Follow these steps to download the JEE Main 2019 admit card:

1) Visit the official website.

2) On the homepage you will see a button that says "Download JEE Main April 2019 Admit Card".

3) You will be redirected to another page with two login options.

4) One will take you to a page where you can log in with your application number and password. The other will require your application number and date of birth. You can select either.

5) Once you enter the relevant details, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6) Download the admit card and take a printout.

JEE Main scores are needed for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs. Candidates who clear JEE Main need to have secured at least 75 percent marks in their Class 12 exams conducted by their respective Boards. For candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the qualifying marks are 65 percent.

Candidates who qualify for JEE Main will be eligible for JEE Advanced, which is necessary for admission to undergraduate programs offered by the IITs.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.