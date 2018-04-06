JEE Main 2018: Here are the rules students need to keep in mind for the examination

JEE Main 2018 is just a few days away and tensions are currently running high. While the focus should be on the last minute revision and preparation process, the JEE Main aspirants often fail to be aware of the various rules and regulations set up for JEE Main 2018. Why is it important to know the rules? Because these rules will help you to know what the limitations are i.e., what to carry or not, what is allowed and what is not and so on. The do’s and don’ts for JEE Main exam compiled in this article will let you know what you can and cannot do during the national engineering entrance examination. We also bring you the details for the JEE Main kit that you can make and ensure you carry the requisite documents to the exam centre.

Before starting, know the exam schedule:

Particulars Paper-I (for (B.E./B.Tech.) exam timing Paper-II (B.Arch./B. Planning.) exam timings a) Entry in the Examination Hall for frisking 7:00 am onwards 12:45 am onwards b) Distribution of Test Booklet 09:20 am 13:50 am c) Seal of the Test Booklet to be broken/ opened to take out the Answer Sheet 09:25 am 13:55 pm d) Last entry in the Examination Hall 09:30 am 14:00 pm e) Test commences 09:30 am 14:00 pm f) Test concludes 12:30 pm 17:00 pm

The online JEE Main 2018 exam will be conducted on 15 and 16 April (Sunday and Monday) respectively. The schedule for the exam is as follows —

Particulars Paper-I (B.E./B.Tech.) first shift timing Paper-I (B.E./B.Tech.) second shift timings a) Entry in the Examination Hall for frisking 7:00 am onwards 12:45 pm onwards b) Last entry in the Examination Hall 09:30 am 14:30 pm c) Test commences 09:30 am 14:30 pm d) Test concludes 12:30 am 17: 30 pm

Make your JEE Main Kit

JEE Main Admit Card – It is advisable to carry at least two copies of admit card (colour printouts) so that you have a backup in case you misplace one

Photo Identity Card- In case of JEE Main CBT, it is mandatory to carry a valid photo ID -College/School ID Card, Driving License, and Passport.

PwD Certificate in the prescribed format only for candidates who have applied under this category

Clip Board – A clean and clear exam board with no marks will be allowed in

If you are writing the JEE Main Paper II, carry the following:

• A geometry box

• Eraser

• Pencils

• Colour pencils

• Clipboard

• Crayons

If you are diabetic, you will be allowed to carry sugar tablets or fruits such as banana, apple or orange and a transparent bottle of water. Don’t carry packed foods such as chocolate, candy or sandwich as these will not be allowed.

What to avoid carrying?

• Calculators, Slide rules, Log Tables, Watches, Printed materials and Paper should not be carried to the exam hall.

• Advisory – Avoid wearing metallic jewellery as there will be frisking, full sleeves shirt or shoes to avoid any kind of distraction or controversy. Since no bags will be allowed inside and there is no ensured safe place to keep them at the centres, it is best to avoid carrying any.

General Do’s and Don’ts for JEE Main 2018

When you step into the examination centre, there are some particular things that you should keep in mind. One of the major things that you should do is to keep calm. Being relaxed and calm is the best way to deal with stress. Whether you are doing your final minute preparation or standing in front of the examination centre, remember to stay focused and relaxed. Following are some of the rules and regulations you should follow during the JEE Main examination.

• Silence is the golden key – Do remember that it is imperative to remain silent during the examination. Avoid making any kind of noise and getting engaged in conversations and disturbance as you may be debarred.

• Unfair means is a huge NO-NO – Do refrain from carrying any kind of unfair means to the centre. If discovered, you will be disqualified from the examination and may lead to cancellation of candidature for a stipulated time period.

• Admit Card is important – Do remember to carry your admit card to the examination centre. Without the admit card, you will not be allowed to attempt the examination.

• Instructions are to be followed – Do read all of the instructions provided in the examination paper.

• Submission of Correct Information – Do make sure to fill the correct roll number in the answer sheet. The test booklet code and answer sheet number should also be written correctly in the attendance sheet. Failure to submit the correction information may lead to problems in accessing JEE Main result later on.

Some rules are present in JEE Main, which are not meant to be broken. By following certain regulations, you can ensure a smooth examination process. The certain dont’s for JEE Main are listed below:

• Latecomers are not welcome – Don’t be late for the examination. Be sure to report for the exam by 7 am since the exam hall will be open two and a half hours before the examination commences. Since you will be checked with metal detectors, it is important for you to be on time so that the instructions are not missed.

• Give up last minute studies – Don’t try to achieve last minute studies. Instead focus on revising whatever you have previously studied.

• Electronic items are not allowed – Don’t bring any electronic gadgets such as calculators, docu pens, slide rulers, log tables, electronic watches which have calculator, any printed or written piece of paper, mobile phones, pager or any other device.

• No rough work on the answer sheet – Don’t do calculations or any rough work on the answer sheet. Pencil marked answer sheets will not be accepted.

• Do not leave even if you complete the exam early – Don’t leave the examination hall as soon as you complete the exam. You will have to wait for the 3 hours of the stipulated examination time before you can move out.

JEE Main 2018 is being conducted in offline mode on 8 April (for Paper I and Paper II) and in online mode on 15 and 16 April for Paper I. After the conclusion of the examination, the official answer key of JEE Main will be released on 24 April, 2018.