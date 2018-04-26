JEE Main 2018: CBSE set to announce Paper I results on 30 April, Paper II on 31 May; check your rank at jeemain.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result of JEE Main 2018 on 30 April. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam on 8 April (Paper I) and online on 15 and 16 April can check their respective results. However, for those who appeared in Paper II on 8 April, the result will be announced on 31 May, 2018.

How to check JEE Main Result?

• Log in to the official website or

• Check at the CBSE results site

• Enter your roll number and date of birth

• Your JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen

• Take a printout of the rank card as it will be required for admission purposes.

Details mentioned in the result

• Name

• Roll number

• Date of birth

• Father and mother’s name

• State code of eligibility

• Category and nationality

• Marks obtained in each subject: physics, chemistry, mathematics (PCM)

• Total marks obtained

• All India rank (AIR)

• Category rank

• Qualifying status for JEE Advanced 2018

• Cutoff score for to appear in JEE Advanced 2018

What after result?

If you have scored marks equal to or more than the prescribed JEE Main cutoff for JEE Advanced, congratulations! You are part of the 2, 24,000 students eligible to write JEE Advanced for admissions to the IITs. This means that you can start serious preparation for the exam which will be held on 20 May. The JEE Advanced application form 2018 will be available from 2 May to 7 May.

Admissions to NITs, IITs and CFTIs

This will be through a common counselling conducted by JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) which will be held about 19 June. The counselling held by it also includes the IITs. So all candidates who have secured a merit rank in JEE Main are eligible to participate in the counselling while candidates who qualify in JEE advanced by scoring the minimum prescribed cutoff marks and a valid rank will be eligible to apply for the IITs.

To know whether you have a chance to get admission in any of the NITs, IITs and CFTIs, check the cutoff ranks and trends of the previous years. The same holds for the IITs where you may have to check for the JEE Advanced cutoff.

JoSAA will hold counselling for 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs) and 20 Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other GFTIs).

Have any particular queries or doubts on JEE Main? Post them on our question and answer section.