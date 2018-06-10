You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

JEE Advanced Result 2018: Panchkula's Pranav Goyal tops with 337 out of 360 marks; seat allocation to begin from 15 June

India PTI Jun 10, 2018 11:52:18 IST

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Sunday announced results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, with Panchkula boy Pranav Goyal bagging the first rank scoring 337 marks out of 360.

The second position has been secured by Kota's Sahil Jain while Delhi's Kailash Gupta got the third spot.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Kota's Meenal Parekh has emerged as topper among girls with 318 marks.

Around 1.55 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced 2018 that was conducted on 20 May, out of which 18,138 have qualified.

With results out now, seat allocation will commence from 15 June. For the first time, JEE Advanced was held completely in the online mode.

Selected ones will obtain admission into undergraduate courses, which will help in obtaining a bachelor's, integrated masters or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture.

Aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.


Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 11:52 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores