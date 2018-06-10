JEE Advanced Result 2018 declared: Pranav Goyal from Panchkula tops; check scores on results.jeeadv.ac.in

IIT Kanpur declared the JEE Advanced 2018 results today (10 June) at 10 am. Pranav Goyal from Panchkula topped the exam. Candidates who have appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 can check the official website, jeeadv.ac.in to view their results.

JEE Advanced 2018 was held on 20 May. The computer-based test, which is the entry to 23 IITs, was held in two sessions for the two mandatory papers.

IIT Kanpur, which is the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2018, will declare the result on today (10 June). The result will list out the scores as well as the All India rank obtained by the students. The allotment of seats in the IITs will be on the basis of the ranks mentioned in the JEE Advanced result.

As per the latest notification, a total of 11,279 seats are being offered in the IITs in 2018. This is an increase of 291 seats from the number of seats available in 2017.

A new guideline from the MHRD to improve the gender imbalance has resulted in the creation of 800 supernumerary seats exclusively for female candidates. In addition, supernumerary seats will be created to foreign candidates along with DS candidates (with a restriction of maximum two DS candidates per IIT).

How to check JEE Advanced 2018 result?

Click on the result portal link at results.jeeadv.ac.in

Enter the JEE Advanced 2018 Registration No, Date of birth, Mobile No and Email Address

The result cum scorecard will be displayed.

Download the scorecard as it will be required for JoSAA 2018 counselling and admissions

How to choose the IIT and branch?

Counselling by JoSAA starts on 15 June, when the registrations begin. Eligible candidates may apply using their JEE Main or JEE Advanced details for admissions to the 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 23 GFTIs.

Before applying, it is important to make a list of the courses and institutes that one can apply to on the basis of the ranks obtained in either JEE Main or JEE Advanced.

To aid in this, the JEE Advanced cutoff is useful as it lists out the past year's opening and closing ranks for each branch and IIT. Candidates are advised to fill as many choices as they can to avoid being eliminated from the counselling process on account of no allotment.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority will announce the first seat allotment on 27 June. To help candidates understand the counselling process, there will be two mock allotments on 19 June and 24 June. Candidates can rectify their choices till 25 June, which also is the last date for registration. The final allotment for the seventh round will be announced on 18 July.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

With inputs from PTI