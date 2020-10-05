JEE Advanced AAT 2020 registration begins at jeeadv.ac.in; architecture entrance exam on 8 October

The registrations started at 2 pm today and will end at 11.59 pm on Tuesday. The entrance exam will be conducted at all 23 IITs

The registration for JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2020 has started at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates wishing to take the entrance examination conducted for admission to B.Arch courses offered by IIT-BHU (Varanasi), IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Kharagpur will have to register for the exam by Tuesday.

The entrance examination will be conducted by IIT-Delhi this year. The official notification of the website reads, "JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates can register for AAT starting 5 October, 2020, 2 pm until 6 October , 2020, 11:59 pm on the Candidate Portal."

A report by Careers 360 said that candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2020 result announced on 5 October are eligible to enroll for AAT.

The JEE Advanced AAT 2020 will be held on 8 October.

Candidates will get a composite time of three hours, from 9 am to noon, to complete the entrance examination. Examinees will have to report at the test venue by 8:30 am. The exam will be conducted in all 23 IITs.

The JEE Advanced AAT result 2020 will be declared on 11 October.

A report by NDTV said that to register online, candidates will have to use their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth, and mobile numbers. Candidates can choose the choice of the exam centre at the time of filling the application form.

Steps to register for JEE Advanced AAT 2020:

Step 1: Log on to JEE Advanced AAT 2020 official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Enter details including JEE Advanced 2020 registration number, date of birth, mobile numbers in the candidate portal.

Step 3: Tap on Yes to “Are you interested in AAT 2020?”

Step 4: Select your preference for JEE Advanced AAT exam centres 2020 and click on submit.

Step 5: Enter all the required details in the form and submit the application.

Over 43,204 students have qualified the JEE Advanced 2020 examination this year. A total of 1.50 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Of the total candidates qualified, 6,707 are females. As per the Indian Express, Chirag Falor secured the All Indian Rank (AIR) 1 in the examination. He scored 352 marks out of 396 marks.