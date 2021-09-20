IIT Kharagpur is set to provide mock tests to help students familiarise themselves with the JEE Advanced exam pattern

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, will close the registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2021 today, 20 September. The online registration process began on 16 September while the last date for fee payment is 21 September till 8.00 pm.

To apply for the exam, aspirants can visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in till 11.59 pm and get themselves registered. Those who qualified in the JEE Main and meet the required cut-off score are eligible to fill up the JEE Advanced 2021 application form.

Before applying for JEE Advanced, candidates are requested to check the eligibility criteria and other important details or information made available in the information brochure.

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at http://jeeadv.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the JEE Advanced 2021 link that is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to log into their account or sign up for one

Step 4: After logging in, fill in the application form and upload all the necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the registration fees and click on submit

Step 6: Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further use or reference

JEE advanced examination is held for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and several other centrally-funded technical colleges in the country. This year, the JEE-Advanced will be held on 3 October.

Free JEE Advanced mock tests will be provided for candidates by IIT Kharagpur. To familiarise with the online JEE Advanced 2021 examination, candidates can solve these papers. To take the test, aspirants can sign in at the designated JEE Advanced mock test link.