Registration for Indian nationals will take place from 11-16 September

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has begun registration for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 for foreign nationals. Candidates can now register themselves at the official website https://jeeadv.nic.in/ till 16 September.

Check steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2021

Go to the website, https://jeeadv.nic.in/ Click on the link for JEE Advanced 2021 application for foreign nationals that is given on the homepage A new window will open. Complete the registration using your personal details Login and complete the application for JEE Advanced 2021. Upload the necessary identity proof, mark sheets, and other documents Submit the application after finishing the fee payment Download and save a copy of the completed application for future use Here is the direct link to apply

This year, no foreign exam centres will be allotted due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign candidates can appear for the exam, at their own expense, at any centre of their choice in India. Applicants are advised to adhere to the required travel norms of their countries of residence as well as the Indian government before appearing for the exam.

As a one-time measure, foreign nationals who had registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 but were absent for the test can appear for the exam this year as well.

Candidates need to have scanned copies of documents such as their photograph, signature, passport, photo identity proof, Class 12 mark sheet, and birth certificate for completing the application process.

The fee for applicants from SAARC countries is $75 or Rs 5,600 while those from non-SAARC countries will have to pay $150 or Rs 11,200.

For Indian nationals, the registrations begin from 11 September and continue till 16 September. The last date for completing the fee payment is 17 September and the exam will be conducted on 3 October. The JEE Advanced results will be out on 15 October.