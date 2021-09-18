JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur releases important circular for OBC-NCL, EWS candidates

As per the latest update, students are advised to upload a valid OBC-NCL/ EWS certificate by 2 October

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has made an important announcement for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 students. This notice is applicable to only OBC-NCL and EWS candidates who are appearing for the exam this year. As per the latest update, students are advised to upload a valid OBC-NCL/ EWS certificate by 2 October. This special certificate can be uploaded by visiting the official website at http://jeeadv.ac.in/

As per the notification, if candidates “do not possess a valid OBC-NCL/EWS certificate issued after April 1, 2021, you may submit a declaration in place of the certificate." But, the valid certificate must be uploaded by 5 pm on 2 October at the online portal.

Currently, the declaration form for both OBC-NCL and EWS is made available on the official website, so applicants will have to first download the forms, fill it up correctly and finally submit it.

Steps on how to upload OBC-NCL, EWS certificate for JEE Advanced 2021:

― Visit the official website at http://jeeadv.ac.in/

― Search and check for “Notice to OBC-NCL, EWS candidates” updates that is made available on the home page

― On the home page, applicants will find a link that reads as “Click here to download the OBC-NCL Declaration form and EWS Declaration form”

― After clicking on it, a new page will open on the screen where applicants will be able to find the certificate format of JEE Advanced 2021

― Finally, download the certificate and fill in the details as mentioned and click on submit

Candidates should note that the registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 began on 16 September. The registration process will end on 20 September. Also, the last date for fee payment is till 21 September.

Female candidates and SC/ST/PWD category candidates, have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1400, while for other candidates the fee is Rs 2800.

For the unversed, the JEE Advanced 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 3 October. The IIT entrance exam will take place in two shifts. It is to be noted that the top 2,50,000 candidates in JEE Main will be qualified to register for JEE Advanced.

