This year candidates of the previous batch, who had registered for the exam but missed it, will be allowed to appear for the JEE Advanced as well

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has published an updated information brochure for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021. Interested students can check the updated brochure on the official website https://jeeadv.ac.in/

In the updated information brochure, the educational institute also lays down the changes for foreign candidates and applicants who registered for JEE Advanced 2020. Additionally, it also announced the changes in certificate formats this year.

As per the brochure, applicants who had successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 "but were absent in both the papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2020 are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021." Check the updated information brochure here.

Further in the brochure, the Institute informed that such students are requested to register themselves and pay the required registration fees. Meanwhile, these applicants will be taken as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2021 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2021. However, applicants should note that this is a one-time measure valid only for JEE (Advanced) 2021.

Those who are interested and eligible are requested to submit all documents including Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets, physical disability certificate (if mentioned) and caste certificate, among others.

As per the latest details, the registration for JEE advanced 2021 will commence on 11 September and end on 16 September at 5.00 pm. While, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on 3 October.

Currently, applicants are eagerly waiting for the answer key of JEE Main 2021, which is the screening test for JEE Advanced.

For any further updates or information, applicants are requested to keep a check on the official website.