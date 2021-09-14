JEE Advanced 2021: Exam registration process deferred again due to JEE Main results

So far, IIT-Kharagpur has not made any official announcement on the new or revised date for the registrations.

The registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 has again been deferred by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. It was scheduled to begin on 13 September but due to a delay in the announcement of JEE Main 2021 session 4 results, the application process has been postponed again.

So far, IIT-Kharagpur has not made any official announcement on the new or revised date for the registrations. However, aspirants are advised to keep visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, for updates related to the application process for JEE Advanced 2021.

Once the process begins, candidates can follow these steps to fill the JEE Advanced 2021 application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://jeeadv.ac.in/index.php

Step 2: Search and click on JEE Advanced 2021 application link on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to fill the online registration form and create login details for themselves

Step 4: To complete the application process, students need to upload scanned certificates along with photographs, photo identity proof, signature, and other important details

Step 5: Finally, pay the fee and submit the form

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future need or reference

Before applying for JEE Advanced 2021, candidates are requested to read the Information Brochure in detail.

Check JEE Advanced 2021 information brochure by clicking here.

Check the list of documents required for JEE Advanced 2021 by clicking here

As per the schedule, JEE Advanced 2021 examination will be held on 3 October and admit cards will be issued on 25 September. However, the response sheets for JEE Advanced will be released on 5 October and the provisional JEE Advanced answer key for this year will be issued on 10 October.

So, this year, the JEE Advanced results will be declared on 15 October.