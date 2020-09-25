JEE Advanced 2020: IIT Delhi issues COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming entrance exam on 27 Sept

The detailed instructions lay out the necessary steps every examinee and test centre authority needs to follow on the day of the exam, the results of which are scheduled to be announced by 5 October

JEE Advanced 2020: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has released the necessary standard operating procedure (SOP) for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020. The exam is going to be held on 27 September.

IIT Delhi is responsible for conducting the countrywide entrance exam. The institute has confirmed that no candidate will be denied entry to the examination centres if they follow all the specified COVID-19 guidelines, reported Times Now.

The detailed instructions lay out the sanitization process, and the necessary steps every examinee and test centre authority needs to follow on the day of the exam. The results for the test are scheduled to be announced by 5 October.

The guidelines have been divided into various sections, namely — General, Pre-Exam Preparation, At the Time of Entry, During Examination, and After Examination in order to comprehensively cover every part.

Firstly, all candidates are required to fill the COVID-19 Self Declaration (Undertaking) on their JEE Advanced admit cards. They must carry their duly filled admit cards along with photo identity proofs to the examination centre. Every examinee must wear their own mask at all times and they have been advised to carry a bottle of sanitizer.

The centres will be also keeping sanitizers available at various places.

Candidates would be informed about their room/ lab numbers only after the barcode on their admit cards has been scanned. This will be done to prevent overcrowding.

Students must sign on a scribble pad and enter their JEE Advanced 2020 registration number in the space provided. This pad will already be kept at every candidates’ desk. They also need to hand over their hall tickets at the end of the examination.

According to a reports, over 1.5 lakh candidates across the country have registered for the JEE Advanced this year. Examinees need to qualify the exam to seek admissions into the various Indian Institutes of Technology.

The report added that IIT Delhi has increased the number of test centres in 2020 to ensure the implementation of social distancing norms in view of the pandemic. The candidates have been advised to stay updated on information regarding the exam by regularly checking the official website.