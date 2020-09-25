JEE Advanced 2020: IIT Delhi issues COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming entrance exam on 27 Sept
The detailed instructions lay out the necessary steps every examinee and test centre authority needs to follow on the day of the exam, the results of which are scheduled to be announced by 5 October
JEE Advanced 2020: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has released the necessary standard operating procedure (SOP) for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020. The exam is going to be held on 27 September.
IIT Delhi is responsible for conducting the countrywide entrance exam. The institute has confirmed that no candidate will be denied entry to the examination centres if they follow all the specified COVID-19 guidelines, reported Times Now.
The detailed instructions lay out the sanitization process, and the necessary steps every examinee and test centre authority needs to follow on the day of the exam. The results for the test are scheduled to be announced by 5 October.
The guidelines have been divided into various sections, namely — General, Pre-Exam Preparation, At the Time of Entry, During Examination, and After Examination in order to comprehensively cover every part.
Firstly, all candidates are required to fill the COVID-19 Self Declaration (Undertaking) on their JEE Advanced admit cards. They must carry their duly filled admit cards along with photo identity proofs to the examination centre. Every examinee must wear their own mask at all times and they have been advised to carry a bottle of sanitizer.
The centres will be also keeping sanitizers available at various places.
Candidates would be informed about their room/ lab numbers only after the barcode on their admit cards has been scanned. This will be done to prevent overcrowding.
Students must sign on a scribble pad and enter their JEE Advanced 2020 registration number in the space provided. This pad will already be kept at every candidates’ desk. They also need to hand over their hall tickets at the end of the examination.
According to a reports, over 1.5 lakh candidates across the country have registered for the JEE Advanced this year. Examinees need to qualify the exam to seek admissions into the various Indian Institutes of Technology.
The report added that IIT Delhi has increased the number of test centres in 2020 to ensure the implementation of social distancing norms in view of the pandemic. The candidates have been advised to stay updated on information regarding the exam by regularly checking the official website.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
JEE Main 2020: NTA announces Paper 2 results, answer key; visit jeemain.nta.nic to check score
Candidates who had appeared in the JEE (Main) 2020 Paper 2 for admission to BArch/ BPlanning courses can check their results as well as download the answer key from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
GATE 2021 registration process begins at gate.iitb.ac.in; IIT-B to conduct exam from 5 Feb
The GATE 2021 exam will be conducted between 5 and 14 February, and will be held in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm
Schools reopen after 6 months: Masks mandatory, sports prohibited; here are state-wise guidelines on social distancing
Earlier this month, the Centre released SOPs in which it stated that Class 9 to 12 students can attend school with the written consent of their parents