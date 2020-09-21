JEE Advanced 2020: Admit card released at jeeadv.nic.in, entrance exam to be held on 27 September
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 admit cards have been released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday
JEE Advanced 2020 | The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 admit cards have been released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download their hall ticket from jeeadv.ac.in.
The JEE Advanced 2020, the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes across IITs and IISc, will be conducted on 27 September.
A report by The Times of India said the exam will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held in the first shift that will be from 9 am to 12 noon.
Paper 2 exam will be held in the second shift that will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
According to a report by The Indian Express, a total of 1,60,864 students have enrolled to take the exam this year. They are the top-ranking students from the JEE Main 2020.
Around 2.5 lakh JEE Main rank holders, every year, are eligible to take the Advanced exam.
Keeping in mind the safety of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of exam centres this year has been increased to 1,150 from 600 last year. The exam will be held in 222 cities.
The result will be declared on 5 October and seat allocation process will commence from 8 October.
A report by Careers 360 said that candidates can download the admit card by 27 September up to 9 am. The examination will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT).
The admit card will mention details including examination date, time, centre's name and address. If there be any discrepancy in the hall ticket, candidates should contact the Chairman of the respective zonal coordinating IIT.
Steps to download admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced - jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: Tap on the link that mentions, "Candidates may download their Admit Card"
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required to enter your registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number
Step 4: Press the login button
Step 5: Your JEE Advanced 2020 hall ticket will be available on the screen. Save and take a print out
Here's the direct link to download the admit card: http://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Odisha JEE 2020: Entrance exam to be held from 12 to 19 October; check ojee.nic.in
OJEE Chairman Sudeep Kumar Chand said that the exam will be held at 53 centres of 21 states and towns
JEE Advanced 2020: Correction window opens for changing exam city; to update, visit jeeadv.ac.in
Registered candidates can change their choice of exam cities on jeeadv.ac.in between 12 pm (16 Sept) to 5 pm on 17 September (Thursday)
JEE Main 2020 result declared: What lies next, who can apply for JEE Advanced 2020 and other FAQs
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 was declared on 11 September by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in