JEE Advanced 2020: Admit card released at jeeadv.nic.in, entrance exam to be held on 27 September

JEE Advanced 2020 | The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 admit cards have been released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download their hall ticket from jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2020, the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes across IITs and IISc, will be conducted on 27 September.

A report by The Times of India said the exam will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held in the first shift that will be from 9 am to 12 noon.

Paper 2 exam will be held in the second shift that will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a total of 1,60,864 students have enrolled to take the exam this year. They are the top-ranking students from the JEE Main 2020.

Around 2.5 lakh JEE Main rank holders, every year, are eligible to take the Advanced exam.

Keeping in mind the safety of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of exam centres this year has been increased to 1,150 from 600 last year. The exam will be held in 222 cities.

The result will be declared on 5 October and seat allocation process will commence from 8 October.

A report by Careers 360 said that candidates can download the admit card by 27 September up to 9 am. The examination will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT).

The admit card will mention details including examination date, time, centre's name and address. If there be any discrepancy in the hall ticket, candidates should contact the Chairman of the respective zonal coordinating IIT.

Steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced - jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Tap on the link that mentions, "Candidates may download their Admit Card"

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required to enter your registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number

Step 4: Press the login button

Step 5: Your JEE Advanced 2020 hall ticket will be available on the screen. Save and take a print out

Here's the direct link to download the admit card: http://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/