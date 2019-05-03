JEE Advanced 2019: Online registration for JEE Advanced 2019 begins on jeeadv.ac.in; last date to apply 9 May

JEE Advanced 2019| Online registration for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019 has begun on its official website. Those students who qualified in the JEE Main 2019 examination can now start applying for the JEE Advanced exam here: https://jeeadv.ac.in/

The link to apply for JEE Advanced 2019 exam will be open only until 9 May, 2019. Interested students can pay application fee till 10 May, 2019. Candidates are advised not to wait till the last date and start applying as soon as possible.

According to reports, the JEE Advanced admit card 2019 will be released on 20 May and the exam will be held on 27 May, 2019.

Steps to apply for the JEE Advanced 2019:

Step 1- Visit the JEE Advanced 2019 official website: https://jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2- Look for the link that says ‘Online Registration for JEE Advanced 2019’

Step 3- Enter your JEE Main roll number and date of birth to log-in.

Step 4-Then create a new password for registration.

Step 5- Enter the details displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Fill in the number of attempts, requirement of scribe (if any), exam centre, language of exam and category and other details.

Female candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD category will have to pay Rs.1300 as their application fee while other candidates will have to pay Rs. 2600. Candidates can pay their application fee through Credit card/ Debit card/ Internet banking/ E-banking and also e-challan.

Students who qualify for JEE Advanced exam secure admission to IITs.

