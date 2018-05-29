You are here:
JEE Advanced 2018 result: Answer Keys released today; check responses on jeeadv.ac.in

India FP Staff May 29, 2018 12:05:06 IST

The answer keys for JEE Advanced 2018 has been released today on jeeadv.ac.in. Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) released the provisional answer keys to the JEE Advanced Paper 1 and Paper 2 on their official website on Tuesday, according to reports. The student response sheets and the question papers are available on the official website as well.

Representational image. Getty images

IIT-Kanpur, the body that conducted JEE Advanced 2018 had also released the candidates responses to Paper 1 and Paper 2 through the candidate's login. JEE Advanced 2018 exam had concluded on May 20. The exam was conducted by IIT-Kanpur online for the first time. As per the official notification, 1,57,496 candidates appeared for Paper 1 and 1,55,091 candidates appeared for Paper 2. A total of 7,326 candidates were absent for Paper 1 and 9,731 were absent for Paper 2.

The students who skipped one paper are automatically disqualified. The results for JEE Advanced 2018 are expected in June 2018. Students are advised to check their response sheets now. Around 2.33 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced 2018 examination this year.

Students are advised to note that only the response sheets of those students who have appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 are released on the official website.

Students should note that only online requests will be accepted. The process of raising objections would be also shared along with dates for JEE Advanced 2018. More updates on the release of JEE Advanced 2018 Answer Keys are awaited.


