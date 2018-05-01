JEE Advanced 2018: Registration to start tomorrow from 10 am; check on jeeadv.ac.in

The registration process for JEE Advanced 2018 will start from 2 May at 10 am and the examination is scheduled to be conducted on 20 May. Candidates who are interested can register on jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the CBSE board is not giving any weight to Class 12 board exam marks but will rank qualifying students on the basis of their JEE Main 2018 score.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the JEE (Advanced) 2018 examination will be conducted only in the mode of Computer Based Test (CBT). Every candidate will be assigned a computer at the examination centre. JEE (Advanced) 2018 will consist of two compulsory question papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2, which will be of three hours duration each.

However, candidates have to show the Class 12th (regular/improvement) marksheet with 75 percent marks at the reporting centres at the time of counselling/admission in IITs/NITs/IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions.

"The JEE question papers are prepared in original by over 100 item writers. These item writers are subject experts. They prepare over 1,500 items over a period of two months during the year of the exam. "All these questions are prepared by the item writers in original and they are handwritten. After that, 90 questions are drawn randomly and 8-9 sets are created. Anyone set is randomly picked for use in JEE", a senior board official explained.

Steps to register

Log in to jeeadv.ac.in Type in your basic information and city preference. All information regarding JEE (Advanced) 2018 will be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile number by SMS and to the registered email id. Upload required documents and check information brochure and other details. Pay fees for registration.

With inputs from PTI