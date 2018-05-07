You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

JEE Advanced 2018 registration deadline extended till tomorrow 10 am, enrol by visiting jeeadv.nic.in

India FP Staff May 07, 2018 18:13:07 IST

The registration deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 has been extended and will close on Tuesday, 8 May at 10 am. Aspirants can visit the sites jeeadv.nic.in/jeeadvapp/root/loginpage.aspx or jeeadv.nic.in to register.

Students

Representational image. AFP

"There will be no further extension of this deadline," the organising institute, IIT Kanpur said about the registrations. "Candidates (qualified through JEE Main 2018 or foreign candidates) interested in appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2018 must complete their registration before the deadline. Non-registered or partially registered candidates after the above deadline will not be permitted to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2018 for any reason," it added.

The institute added that the deadline for fee payment of registered candidates, i.e. candidates who have completed Step 1 and Step 2 of the registration but still have to finish step 3, is up to 5:00 pm on Tuesday.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2018 will be conducted by the IITs. According to the Indian Express, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 20 May through a computer-based test mode. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be carried out from 2 pm to 5 pm. NDTV reports that 2,31,024 candidates who appeared in JEE Main 2018 qualified for the JEE Advanced exam this year.

The performance of a candidate in this examination will form the basis for admission to the bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs. The decisions of the JAB 2018 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2018 and admission to IITs.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 18:13 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores