JEE Advanced 2018: Here is all you need to know to crack the engineering entrance exam

JEE Main is over. Congratulations to all of you who have made the cut and will now appear for JEE Advanced. The countdown for IIT-JEE Advanced has already begun. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be conducting JEE Advanced on 20 May, 2018. As there is no time to take a breath and rest, all IIT aspirants need to push themselves to turn their dream into reality. To begin with, the candidates must already be aware that this year on, JEE Advanced will be held as a computer-based test (CBT). It’s time to change the gears, press the accelerator and speed up without losing focus.

For the past one year, you must be studying hard understanding the course, referring to different books, going through various sample papers and such. You are almost on the last leg of preparation, and there must be various questions on your mind like, “How best to prepare for JEE Advanced?, Is there any other strategy that I need to adapt to crack it, will I able to do it?” To curb the anxiety and help you in cracking JEE Advanced 2018 with ease, here are some must-know preparation tips suggested by toppers and experts alike.

Know what figures say

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced is the gateway for admission into 23 IITs through JoSAA and the second stage in the JEE exam scheme. This year, according to the official figures, as many as 2,31,024 candidates have qualified for appearing in JEE Advanced 2018 but only 1,60,716 have registered for it. So, this is the sum total of competition you will face in the exam and fight for one of the 10,998 seats that are at stake.

Know syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly

To begin with, know the syllabus and the topics that you need to cover to ace the exam. As the exam is online, refer the JEE Advanced exam pattern to know the weight of each section, marking scheme, etc. When you are through with the JEE Advanced syllabus and exam pattern, make a preparation plan accordingly and follow it religiously. This will help you to study in an organised manner and you will be able to cover the entire syllabus within the time frame you have set for yourself.

Don’t just mug up, make your concepts clear

Mugging up any topic won’t help you in securing good marks. If you forget something, you will get nervous. So it’s better to understand the topic, concept and be able to deduce the answer.

Practice makes you perfect

Since this is the first time the JEE Advanced is being held online and IIT Kanpur has made available mock tests. So, make the best use of it. Try to practise as much as possible to understand the exam pattern, gauge your preparation level and lagging areas. One crucial advantage you will get out of this exercise is proper time management.

Solving sample and previous year question papers: a key to success

If you really want to ensure better preparation, solve as many JEE Advanced sample papers. Solving sample or previous year’s papers will help you to understand your preparation levels. Try to solve one paper every day and make sure to analyse it. Build on your strengths and improve the weak points or subjects.

Admit card the entry pass to the exam hall; download it

All registered candidates can download the JEE Advanced admit card from 14 May onwards. So, keep a track on it and don’t forget to download the admit card. You must be aware that candidates without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam. This card is your entry pass for the examination hall. So, remember the date and download your admit card on time.

Don’t start any new topic, it’s time to revise

On the last leg, instead of taking up new topics and learning it, revise the course. During this time, you need to put into practice all that you have learned. Have doubts, clarifications? Well, call up your teachers, coaching experts, resolve your doubts, and get your queries clarified. Don’t waste time on learning a new topic when you could strengthen what you already know.

Stay healthy and have adequate sleep

The most important thing you need to keep in mind is you need to keep yourself healthy and fit. Don’t stress yourself too much. Don’t be panicky, nervous or go on overthinking about the result. Just be calm, drink lots of water, take proper diet and fruits on time. Also, you must sleep properly to keep your body fit. Sleeping will help you to rejuvenate your body and help you crack the exam.

Stay confident

Don’t lose your confidence. Be positive. There might be times when you will feel low or get nervous. It is then you need to take a deep breath and believe in yourself. You have come this far and you just need to inch a little to that end. Don’t give up.

What after JEE Advanced?

Once the exam is over, most of you will be besieged by doubts: was I right here, did I give the correct answer and so on. So, fret not. Instead, refer to the JEE Advanced answer key that will be released on 29 May. Tally it with your responses and calculate the expected score. In case you find any discrepancy, you can raise the objection against the answer key within the given time frame. After accumulating feedback, the final answer key will be released. The JEE Advanced result will be released on 10 June.

So, Good Luck aspiring engineers!

Got any queries or doubts on JEE Advanced? Post it on our QnA section to get the answers.