JDU condemns Arvind Kejriwal's 'Biharis as outsiders' remark, says CM is 'drunk on power' and has 'sacrificed human values'

New Delhi: JDU on Monday slammed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his statement wherein he alleged that "people from outside" were landing up in the national capital to avail the free medical benefits for those living in Delhi.

The JDU termed his statement as "hateful" and said that the chief minister drunk on power has sacrificed human values.

A spokesperson for the party's unit in Delhi, Satya Prakash Mishra, in a statement said, "Delhi chief minister has made an insulting remark against Bihar and the people from Bihar. His hateful remarks show that the chief minister, drunk on power, has sacrificed human values and forgot common people."

The party termed Kejriwal's statement as evidence that he is scared of losing Legislative Elections in Delhi expected to take place early next year.

"Kejriwal is promoting hate politics in the national capital," the spokesperson said claiming the chief minister is getting frustrated considering how JDU is growing by each Legislative election.

The JDU spokesperson also claimed that the High Court has rejected the contention of the Delhi government that only people of Delhi can get medical treatments in the city.

"Now why is Kejriwal saying that people of Bihar come to Delhi on Rs 500 ticket? Is he not aware that every countryman has a right on the capital of the country and medical treatment is a responsibility towards humanitarian values," he asked while adding that "the people will send him back on Rs 50 ticket this time."

The party said it is not expecting an apology from the chief minister in this regard. "We do not expect an apology from him because he has a different name, "mafinama Mukhyamantri (apology seeking Chief Minister)".

"He is master in making mistakes and then seeking apologies," the JDU spokesperson said while asserting that his party would fight against the insult to "Purvanchalis."

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing an event recently had said, "The situation is such that a person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500 and returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs. It makes us happy as they are people of our own country, but Delhi has its own capacity."