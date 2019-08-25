JCB operator in Rajasthan's Nagaur district dies during clash between police, villagers at anti-encroachment drive

Nagaur: A JCB operator succumbed to injuries sustained during a clash that broke out between the police and villagers during an anti-encroachment drive in Taausar village of Nagaur district on Sunday.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out on the high court's order on the land of the Tausar Gram Panchayat.

"We were acting on court's direction, but the villagers were incited by a few political people," said Dinesh Kumar Yadav, district collector, Nagaur.

"They started to pelt stones at us, the police tried to control the situation. It is a very unfortunate incident," Yadav added.

The relatives of the JCB operator have reportedly demanded an FIR to be lodged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a government job and compensation.