You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

JCB operator in Rajasthan's Nagaur district dies during clash between police, villagers at anti-encroachment drive

India Asian News International Aug 25, 2019 20:37:07 IST

  • A JCB operator succumbed to injuries sustained during a clash that broke out between the police and villagers during an anti-encroachment drive in Taausar village

  • The anti-encroachment drive was carried out on the high court's order on the land of the Tausar Gram Panchayat

  • 'We were acting on court's direction, but the villagers were incited by a few political people,' said Dinesh Kumar Yadav, district collector, Nagaur.

Nagaur: A JCB operator succumbed to injuries sustained during a clash that broke out between the police and villagers during an anti-encroachment drive in Taausar village of Nagaur district on Sunday.

JCB operator in Rajasthans Nagaur district dies during clash between police, villagers at anti-encroachment drive

Clashes in Rajasthan break out during anti-encroachment drive; JCB operator dies. ANI

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out on the high court's order on the land of the Tausar Gram Panchayat.

"We were acting on court's direction, but the villagers were incited by a few political people," said Dinesh Kumar Yadav, district collector, Nagaur.

"They started to pelt stones at us, the police tried to control the situation. It is a very unfortunate incident," Yadav added.

The relatives of the JCB operator have reportedly demanded an FIR to be lodged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a government job and compensation.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 20:37:07 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores