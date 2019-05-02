Jawan killed, two injured after Assam Rifles soldier fires 13 rounds at camp in West Bengal's Howrah

A jawan died and and two were injured after a shootout took place at the Central forces base at Bagnan in West Bengal's Howrah city, several media outlets have reported.

As many as 13 rounds were fired in the shootout from an INSAS rifle, News18 has reported. It is not known what led to the scuffle among the personnel.

A contingent of the 7th Battalion of the Assam Rifles had been camping at a base in a girl's high school, ahead of Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled on 6 May.

The jawan who has died has been identified as Bholanath Das, an Assistant Sub Inspector. Rintu Bodhak and Anil Rajwanshi, who were injured in the shootout, have been moved to hospitals.

The jawan who reportedly opened fire is one Laxmikant Burman. It is not known if he too belonged to the Assam Rifles.

In late March, three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) were shot dead by another jawan at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. The accused had also turned the gun on himself and had been injured, NDTV had reported.

In January, a CRPF personnel fired at two colleagues before killing himself at a camp in Panthchowk in Srinagar.

In September 2018, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan shot his colleague at a camp in Ghaziabad.

With inputs from 101Reporters and agencies

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.