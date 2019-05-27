Jawaharlal Nehru helped democracy survive in India, tweets Rahul Gandhi on former PM's death anniversary: Narendra Modi, Sonia, Pranab Mukherjee pay tribute

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice-president Hamid Ansari to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia, prominent politicians and leaders paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on the former prime minister's 55th death anniversary on Monday.

Rahul, in fact, tweeted tributes to his great grandfather saying that several democracies "as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships", but Nehru was one of those leaders who "helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years."

Many democratic nations as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships. On his death anniversary, let us remember Jawaharlal Nehru Ji’s contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2019

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia, Ansari and Rahul paid tributes to Pandit Nehru at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi.

Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2019

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, UPA Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi and Congress President @RahulGandhi paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/WRq60m0MhZ — Congress (@INCIndia) May 27, 2019

Remembering India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s contribution to our society and the nation on his punyatithi. I offer my tributes to him. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 27, 2019

Nation pays homage to first Prime Minister Pandit #JawaharlalNehru on his 55th death anniversary today. File Photo pic.twitter.com/NeovhdGPi8 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 27, 2019

Delhi: Former PM Manmohan Singh and former Vice President Hamid Ansari pay tribute to first PM of India #JawaharlalNehru, at Shantivan, on his death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/EZgqjwQ6xe — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted too:

Homage to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, on his death anniversary — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 27, 2019

Tribute to #JawaharlalNehru,great freedom fighter,visionary,India's first PM.His leadership inspired India to move away from hate to compassion. Pandit Nehru ji set the roots of democracy in our country&there will be democracy till there is memory of pandit ji in minds of people. pic.twitter.com/ajvdwGwd1J — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) May 27, 2019

Remembering our first Prime Minister and the architect of modern India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his Punyatithi 🙏 #JawaharLalNehru#Tributespic.twitter.com/VfTAzpIZE2 — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) May 27, 2019

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, several senior Congress leaders and MPs also paid respects to the late leader. Nehru died on 27 May, 1964.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.