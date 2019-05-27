Co-presented by


Jawaharlal Nehru helped democracy survive in India, tweets Rahul Gandhi on former PM's death anniversary: Narendra Modi, Sonia, Pranab Mukherjee pay tribute

India FP Staff May 27, 2019 09:15:26 IST

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice-president Hamid Ansari to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia, prominent politicians and leaders paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on the former prime minister's 55th death anniversary on Monday.

Rahul, in fact, tweeted tributes to his great grandfather saying that several democracies "as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships", but Nehru was one of those leaders who "helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years."

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia, Ansari and Rahul paid tributes to Pandit Nehru at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted too:

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, several senior Congress leaders and MPs also paid respects to the late leader. Nehru died on 27 May, 1964.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 09:15:26 IST

