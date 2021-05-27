Nehru held the Prime Minister’s office for close to 17 years and remains the longest-serving prime minister of the country

Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India, passed away on 27 May, 1964. He held the Prime Minister’s office for close to 17 years and remains the longest-serving prime minister of the country.

Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad, Nehru was the son of Motilal Nehru and Swarup Rani Nehru. Till age 15, Nehru was homeschooled and later went to England’s Harrow and also studied at Trinity College, Cambridge.

On his death anniversary, let us take a look at some of the memorable quotes and thoughts of Nehru:

- A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new; when an age ends; and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance.

- Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will.

- The person who talks most of his own virtue is often the least virtuous.

- Let us be a little humble; let us think that the truth may not perhaps be entirely with us.

- Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognized, ultimately bears fruit.

- It is the habit of every aggressor nation to claim that it is acting on the defensive.

- Democracy is good. I say this because other systems are worse.

- We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.