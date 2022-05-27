Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Remarkable quotes from the visionary leader

One of the finest politicians of India, Nehru loved children and was fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’ by them. He founded the National Defence Academy, formed the Atomic Energy Commission and ignited the non-aligned movement.

India’s first and longest-serving Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14 November 1889 at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. He was homeschooled till 15 years of his age and received most of his primary education at that time. Then he went study abroad and came back to India in 1912 to practice law with his father Motilal Nehru.

Nehru played an active role in making India a socialist, secular, sovereign and democratic republic. Following his contribution to the freedom struggle, he was chosen as the first Prime Minister of the nation on 15 August 1947. He also won 11 nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize for endorsing peace in the Indian subcontinent from the year 1950 to 1955. The prolific English writer also authored several famous books including The Discovery of India, his autobiography Toward Freedom and Glimpses of World History.

Jawaharlal Nehru had also an immense contribution to enriching the education system of the country. He established some institutions for higher education such as IITs, AIIMS and IIMs. For the children, he introduced compulsory basic education in his five-year plan. One of the finest politicians of India, Nehru loved children and was fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’ by them. He founded the National Defence Academy, formed the Atomic Energy Commission and ignited the non-aligned movement.

Nehru served 18 years as the Prime Minister of India - first in an interim capacity from 1947 to 1950 and as the PM since 1950. In 1955, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna. The visionary leader breathed his last on 27 May 1964. On his 58th death anniversary, let’s remember some of his famous quotes: