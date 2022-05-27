Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Remarkable quotes from the visionary leader
India’s first and longest-serving Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14 November 1889 at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. He was homeschooled till 15 years of his age and received most of his primary education at that time. Then he went study abroad and came back to India in 1912 to practice law with his father Motilal Nehru.
Nehru played an active role in making India a socialist, secular, sovereign and democratic republic. Following his contribution to the freedom struggle, he was chosen as the first Prime Minister of the nation on 15 August 1947. He also won 11 nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize for endorsing peace in the Indian subcontinent from the year 1950 to 1955. The prolific English writer also authored several famous books including The Discovery of India, his autobiography Toward Freedom and Glimpses of World History.
Jawaharlal Nehru had also an immense contribution to enriching the education system of the country. He established some institutions for higher education such as IITs, AIIMS and IIMs. For the children, he introduced compulsory basic education in his five-year plan. One of the finest politicians of India, Nehru loved children and was fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’ by them. He founded the National Defence Academy, formed the Atomic Energy Commission and ignited the non-aligned movement.
Nehru served 18 years as the Prime Minister of India - first in an interim capacity from 1947 to 1950 and as the PM since 1950. In 1955, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna. The visionary leader breathed his last on 27 May 1964. On his 58th death anniversary, let’s remember some of his famous quotes:
- “A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.”
- “The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but also for public welfare.”
- “Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.”
- “We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”
- “The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.”
- “Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will.”
- “Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognized, ultimately bears fruit.”
- “Politics and religion are obsolete. The time has come for science and spirituality.”
- “Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”
- "Socialism is… not only a way of life but a certain scientific approach to social and economic problems.”
