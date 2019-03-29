Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 admission test result 2019 released; here's how to check it online

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has announced the result of entrance test for the admission to Class 9. The Navoday Vidyalay Samiti, which is authorised to run and manage the group of schools, released the list of students selected for admission to Class 9 through Lateral entry Test, Friday.

The JNV entrance examination for the same was conducted on 2 February, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the test can check the results on the official website of JNV, www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in. Alternatively, the test results will also be available at the offices of concerned:

a) Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas

b) District Education Officer

c) District Magistrate

d) Deputy Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti of the Region

However, Parents/ Guardians wish to check the result on line, here are a few steps to help the through.

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Navoday Vidyalaya Samiti; or click here for the direct link of the result portal.

Step 2: Select the state the candidate had applied for from the dropdown menu

Step 3: Select the district from the available options in the dropdown menu

Step 4: Fill in the exam roll number, as printed on your admit card

Step 5: Hit submit to download the results

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are a system of alternative schools for meritorious students in India's rural areas. They are run by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, New Delhi, an autonomous body under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development. JNVs are fully residential and co-educational schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi, with classes from 6 to 12 standard. JNVs are specifically tasked with finding talented children in rural areas of India and providing them with an education equivalent to the best residential school system, without regard to their families' socio-economic condition.

While education in the schools is free including board and lodging, uniform and textbooks, a small sum of Rs 600 per month is collected from the students of Classes IX to XII only towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi. Students belonging to SC/ST categories, girl students and the students whose family income is below poverty line (BPL) are exempted from this fee. Rs 1,500 per student per month is collected from all students whose parents are government employees. This is why admission to this alternate way of schooling, with a limited number of seats, are a prized affair.

Though admission to JNVs is done at Class 6 level to ensure all students receive equal opportunities and similar infrastructure facilities available, vacant seats at Class IX level are also filled through an All India level Admission Test.

At present, there are 630 functional Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas spread over 28 states and 07 Union Territories.

Parents/ Guardians of the selected candidates will have to submit a duly filled form to the principal of the schools. Certificates from the competent authority in respect of Rural, OBC, SC, ST and Disability as applicable are to be submitted to the JNV for verification of documents. Merely clearing the test does not suffice, the admission will be granted to the selected candidates only after due verification of the documents.

