Jaswant Singh, former external affairs minister, passes away at 82; Modi says he 'served nation diligently'

Jaswant Singh, former leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and external affairs minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, passed away on Sunday. He was 82.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoling Singh's death, said —

Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

Modi noted, "Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

The prime minister further said, "Spoke to Shri Manvendra Singh and expressed condolences on the unfortunate demise of Shri Jaswant Singh Ji. True to his nature, Jaswant Ji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years."

Several other political leaders also paid tributes to him.

Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2020

Sh Jaswant Singh was a scholar-leader of great majesty, integrity and credibility. Made a mark for himself as d Foreign Minister n Defense Minister in Vajpayee govt. End of another stalwart of a glorious past era. My sincere condolences to Manvendra n family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/m0rGMtNCbC — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) September 27, 2020