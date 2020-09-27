India

Jaswant Singh, former external affairs minister, passes away at 82; Modi says he 'served nation diligently'

'Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics', Narendra Modi said

FP Staff September 27, 2020 09:31:33 IST
File image of Union minister Jaswant Singh. News18

Jaswant Singh, former leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and external affairs minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, passed away on Sunday. He was 82.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoling Singh's death, said —

Modi noted, "Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

The prime minister further said, "Spoke to Shri Manvendra Singh and expressed condolences on the unfortunate demise of Shri Jaswant Singh Ji. True to his nature, Jaswant Ji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years."

Several other political leaders also paid tributes to him.

Updated Date: September 27, 2020 09:31:33 IST

