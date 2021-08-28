Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, messages to share on festival that celebrates birth of Lord Krishna

The much-awaited festival of Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokul Ashtami, will be observed and celebrated on 30 August this year by Hindus across the country

The much-awaited festival of Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokul Ashtami, will be observed and celebrated on 30 August this year by Hindus across the country. The occasion marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born on this day to kill his cruel uncle and Mathura's demon king - Kansa.

Every year, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated in the month of Bhadrapada on the eighth day of the dark fortnight. On this day, devotees pray to Lord Krishna by observing a fast. The temples are beautifully decorated with lights, colourful flowers, and diyas. In the temples of Vrindavan and Mathura, the festival is celebrated continuously for days in a grand way. As Lord Krishna was born at midnight, people observe the festival by washing the idol of the infant and placing it in a cradle at the time of his birth.

Take a look at a few messages and wishes to share with the loved ones on the occasion of Janmasthami below:

- May Krishna ji always bless you with happiness, love and peace. Happy Janmashtami to you and your family!

- This Janmashtami, let's celebrate the birth of Kanha ji with lots of joy and happiness. Wishing you and your family a very happy Janmashtami on this auspicious day!

- It was on this auspicious day that Lord Krishna was born to fight against inhumanity and save human kind. Let us reinforce our faith in God today. Happy Janamashtami!

- Remember Lord Krishna's lessons which he taught in the Gita and always follow the path of dharma. Happy Janmashtami!

- This Janmashtami, I wish Krishna’s blissful tunes fill your life with bliss and joy. Happy Janmashtami!

- The lotus feet Lord will shower each devotee with immense happiness and good health,

So join your hands and say 'Krishna Krishna' as the day of his birth is here!

- Nand Ke Aanand Bhayo, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki Haathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Ho Nand Lal Ki Jai Shri Krishna!

- Let there be love, happiness, and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna’s blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!

- May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your makhan and mishri along with all your worries & sorrow.

- May the brave deeds of Lord Krishna inspire you to face every problem with the knowledge that he will always be with you. Jai Shri Krishna!