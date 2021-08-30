This year, devotees who will fast on the day can only break their fast after 9.44 am on 31 August

As the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated across the country today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to convey his greetings to all "on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami".

Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. आप सभी को जन्माष्टमी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।

जय श्रीकृष्ण! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, also greeted the nation on the festival, remarking that the day was an occasion to learn about the life of Lord Krishna and devote oneself to the messages espoused by him.

जन्‍माष्‍टमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

यह पर्व भगवान श्री कृष्‍ण के जीवन-चरित के बारे में जानने और उनके संदेशों के प्रति स्वयं को समर्पित करने का अवसर है। मेरी कामना है कि यह त्योहार सभी के जीवन में सुख, स्वास्थ्य तथा समृद्धि का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 30, 2021

Other political leaders also marked the occasion by sending their wishes across. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also observed the occasion by posting a greeting on social media.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath wished his followers and said that he prayed to Lord Krishna for everyone’s welfare.

श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के पावन पर्व की समस्त श्रद्धालुओं एवं सभी प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं। सम्पूर्ण जगत के पालनहार, लीलाधारी भगवान श्रीकृष्ण से सभी के कल्याण की कामना करता हूं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 30, 2021

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also marked the occasion, writing that “May Lord Krishna bless everyone with happiness, good health and prosperity.”

Best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of #Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna bless everyone with happiness, good health and prosperity. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 30, 2021

History

Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu's eighth avatar. Lord Krishna was Devaki and Vasudeva’s son, who was born in Mathura. Lord Krishna’s uncle Kansa was the ruler of Mathura and wanted to kill his sister’s children due to a prophecy, as per which the couple’s eighth child would cause Kansa’s demise.

Kansa jailed Vasudeva and Devaki and kept killing the couple’s children. However, when Krishna was born, the whole palace fell asleep, allowing Vasudeva to smuggle him out to Nand and Yashodha's small hut in Vrindavan. Years later, Krishna vanquished Kansa.

Celebrations this year

In 2021, Janmashtami will be marked on Ashtami Tithi, which commenced at 11.25 pm on 29 August and will end on 31 August at 1.59 am. Devotees who will fast on the day can only break their fast after 9.44 am on 31 August. A puja will be performed during the Nishita Kaal from 11.59 pm on 30 August to 12.44 am on 31 August.

Every year, homes and temples are beautifully decorated with flowers, diyas and lights to celebrate the festival.