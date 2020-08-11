Janmashtami 2020: Politicos, celebs extend wishes; AP CM invokes Krishna's 'timeless teachings', Adityanath calls deity 'symbol of love'

Janmashtami celebrations see people enacting dance dramas on the life of Lord Krishna, singing devotional songs till midnight and fasting throughout the day

Popularly known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami and Sri Krishna Jayanti, the birth of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad according to the Hindu calendar.

In 2020, Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated on two days, 11 and 12 August and marks the 4,247th birth anniversary of the Blue God.

Janmashtami celebrations see people enacting dance dramas on the life of Lord Krishna, singing devotional songs till midnight and fasting throughout the day. The day is celebrated with much fervour in Vrindavan which is believed to be Lord Krishna's birthplace and Mathura, where he spent his early childhood.

A number of people have shared their wishes on social media on the auspicious day marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath wished everyone on the occasion, addressing Krishna as the "preacher of Shrimad Bhagavadgita, a symbol of love and selfless friendship."

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes on the auspicious occasion of Gokulashtami, writing, "May Lord Krishna's timeless teachings of Dharma and Karma, inspire us to follow the path of virtue and righteousness. Wishing you all good health, peace and prosperity."

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Gokulashtami. May Lord Krishna's timeless teachings of Dharma & Karma, inspire us to follow the path of virtue & righteousness. Wishing you all good health, peace & prosperity. #KrishnaJanmashtami — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 11, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a short and popular verse on Krishna Janmashtami.

नन्द के घर आनंद भयो

जय कन्हैया लाल की

हाथी घोड़ा पालकी श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।#HappyJanmashtami — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 11, 2020

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan too shared a beautiful image along with his greetings.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Neil Nitin Mukesh both shared throwback pictures from their childhood days, dressed as Lord Krishna, to celebrate the occasion.

Famed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared an image of his creation, alongside the caption, "May Lord Krishna bestow upon us good health and prosperity. Jai Shree Krishna, my sand art at BBSR airport. (sic)"

Southern superstar Mahesh Babu too wished everyone on the Janmashtami.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished "all a very happy and blessed Shri Krishna Janmashtami!"

Wishing you all a very happy & blessed Shri #KrishnaJanmashtami! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vZKdMb7mgK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 11, 2020

India Cricket Team coach Ravi Shastri wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna enrich your life and lead you to the path of virtue and righteousness."

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna enrich your life and lead you to the path of virtue and righteousness 🙏 #HappyJanmashtami #KrishnaJanmashtami #LordKrishna pic.twitter.com/kDRXku1waA — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 11, 2020

Cricketer Mithali Raj wished everyone as well, writing that may Lord Krishna give everyone "health , wealth, joy and happiness."