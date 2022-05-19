Jamsetji Tata death anniversary: Some facts about founder of the Tata Group

Jamsetji Tata breathed his last on 19 May, 1904 in Germany's Bad Nauheim. He was buried at the Brookwood Cemetery in Woking, England.

Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group, was a renowned Indian entrepreneur, philanthropist and industrialist. For his valuable contribution to the field of industry, he was also fondly called the “Father of Indian Industry.”

He was one of the biggest Indian businessmen of his time. As the nation remembers the entrepreneur on his death anniversary today, 19 May, here are some interesting facts about him: