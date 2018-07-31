You are here:
Jammu West Assembly Movement (JWAM) seeks deportation of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims from Jammu

India Press Trust of India Jul 31, 2018 08:29:44 IST

Jammu: The Jammu West Assembly Movement (JWAM) on Monday demanded deportation of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims, fast-tracking development projects and dissolution of state assembly.

File image of NN Vohra. Agencies

JWAM president Sunil Dimple highlighted these demands in a memorandum handed over by a delegation of the party which met Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, advisor to the Governor NN Vohra, in Jammu.

The memorandum, addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the state governor, opposed dialogue with Pakistan while seeking free hand to the security forces to crush terrorism and deal with separatists, the JWAM said in a statement.

Dimple who led the delegation also demanded cancellation of the registration of PDP and arrest of its leaders including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and MP Muzaffar Hussain Baig under sedition charges for their "anti-national" statements. The statement said the delegation discussed the "worst law and order situation" in the state during the meeting, demanded immediate deportation of illegally settled Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims.


