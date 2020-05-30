Jammu University Exams 2020: Varsity to conduct multiple choice questions exam for final semester students; dates likely after lockdown

The University of Jammu said that it has decided to conduct the terminal examination for final year under-graduate (UG) students on the pattern of multiple-choice questions (MCQ). Examinees will have to write their answers on OMR sheets.

The varsity's controller of examination said that the exam will be conducted as soon as “conditions are considered conducive”. All the safety norms/precautions, social distancing, staggered shifts will be followed during the exam, it added.

Question papers will be set from the course content delivered/syllabi completed before the COVID-19 lockdown or during the lockdown, it added.

The University has also asked colleges to conduct internal evaluation for students of the second and fourth semesters.

"Fifty percent weightage shall be given to the internal evaluation and the remaining 50 percent weightage to the average marks secured by the student in the preceding semester," the Jammu University said in a notification.

For private students in the second and fourth semester, the committee constituted by the University on Examinations has recommended giving 50 percent weightage to the internal assessment already evaluated/awarded during the respective semesters.

The remaining 50 percent weightage is to be given on marks secured by students in the subject that they have cleared in the preceding semester.

Colleges who have not conducted the internal evaluation yet have been asked to complete it during the first 10 days of the commencement of classes for the next semester post lockdown.

For students of second, fourth and sixth semesters of the Directorate of Distance Education, the calculation of result shall be 50 percent weightage to internal assessments awards received from the Directorate and remaining 50 percent weightage to the performance in the preceding semester, the University said.

According to a report by Indian Express, University of Jammu said that the scheme for progression of all the undergraduate students has been done as a one time exception for the year 2020 due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the academic calendar, the examinations of University of Jammu second, fourth and sixth semester 2020 were earlier scheduled to be held in May, a report in India Today said.