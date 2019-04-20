Sponsored by

Jammu-Srinagar highway restrictions partially relaxed; civilian traffic from Srinagar to Baramulla to be blocked only on Sundays

India Press Trust of India Apr 20, 2019 19:05:37 IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday partially relaxed the two-day-a-week restrictions on the movement of civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway which was put in place to facilitate movement of security forces' convoys.

Security personnel stand guard as an army convoy crosses the Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla national highway, on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday. PTI

Earlier this month, the government had imposed the restrictions on the national highway (NH-44) connecting Jammu to Srinagar, days after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The restriction barred civilian traffic from plying on the road on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Now, there would be no restrictions from Srinagar to Baramulla (both in the Kashmir region) on Wednesdays, an official spokesperson said Saturday.

However, the restrictions would continue between Srinagar and Udhampur, in the Jammu region, on NH-44 as earlier, he said.

"These would be reviewed periodically and relaxation would be made as the need for restriction reduces," he said.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2019 19:05:37 IST

