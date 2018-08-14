Jammu rains: Four dead, three injured in flash floods after incessant downpour; Keran, Kangrail worst affected

Jammu: Four persons died and three others suffered injuries in flash floods following incessant rains in Jammu region, officials said on Tuesday.

Over two dozen houses and scores of vehicles have been damaged by the gushing waters.

While two persons died in Udhampur district and two others were injured, one person each died in Jammu and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir since Monday, they said.

One pilgrim was injured in a landslide on the track to Mata Vaishnodevi shrine in Katra belt of Reasi district on Tuesday.

45-year-old Babu Ram was washed away in a drain and his body was recovered on Monday, officials said adding 22-year-teacher Dimple Devi died as a wall collapsed following floods in Udhampur.

Another local identified as Sanjay Kumar slipped in a drain during flash floods in bus stand area in Jammu last night and his body was recovered, they said.

24-year-old Javed was washed away in flash floods in Mani belt of Poonch district on Monday, they said adding his body has been recovered.

As per reports two dozen houses and structures suffered damaged due to rains, flash floods and landslides in Jammu, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur and Reasi districts and scores of vehicles have been damaged in Jammu city.

The region has been witnessing heavy rainfall during the night time for the past three days. Many important roads in Janipur, New Plot and Talab Tillo areas of Jammu city have been flooded.

In several colonies particularly in Janipur and Kangrial, flood waters have entered houses causing huge problems to the people.

Kangrail village on the outskirts of Jammu is one of the worst-hit areas. The flood water entered many houses in the area, damaging household items and electronic equipment.

Trees and electric poles have been uprooted in several areas and several vehicles washed away in New Plot area.

The worst-affected areas are Keran, Kangrail, Raipur, Kot-Bhalwal, Burn and Ghrota, Paloura, Channi Himmat and other low-lying areas where the rainwater entered houses.

Chenab, Tawi and Basantar rivers were overflowing.

Power and water supply to most parts of Jammu city and other rural areas has been affected badly since last evening while water and mud has entered many houses and shops in Old Janipur, Bhawani Nagar, Naseeb Nagar, Shant Nagar, Paloura, Lower Roop Nagar, Muthi and several other areas.