You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Jammu rains: Four dead, three injured in flash floods after incessant downpour; Keran, Kangrail worst affected

India Press Trust of India Aug 14, 2018 16:50:50 IST

Jammu: Four persons died and three others suffered injuries in flash floods following incessant rains in Jammu region, officials said on Tuesday.

Over two dozen houses and scores of vehicles have been damaged by the gushing waters.

While two persons died in Udhampur district and two others were injured, one person each died in Jammu and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir since Monday, they said.

People stand near a building damaged during the flash floods in Jammu. PTI

People stand near a building damaged during the flash floods in Jammu. PTI

One pilgrim was injured in a landslide on the track to Mata Vaishnodevi shrine in Katra belt of Reasi district on Tuesday.

45-year-old Babu Ram was washed away in a drain and his body was recovered on Monday, officials said adding 22-year-teacher Dimple Devi died as a wall collapsed following floods in Udhampur.

Another local identified as Sanjay Kumar slipped in a drain during flash floods in bus stand area in Jammu last night and his body was recovered, they said.

24-year-old Javed was washed away in flash floods in Mani belt of Poonch district on Monday, they said adding his body has been recovered.

As per reports two dozen houses and structures suffered damaged due to rains, flash floods and landslides in Jammu, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur and Reasi districts and scores of vehicles have been damaged in Jammu city.

The region has been witnessing heavy rainfall during the night time for the past three days. Many important roads in Janipur, New Plot and Talab Tillo areas of Jammu city have been flooded.

In several colonies particularly in Janipur and Kangrial, flood waters have entered houses causing huge problems to the people.

Kangrail village on the outskirts of Jammu is one of the worst-hit areas. The flood water entered many houses in the area, damaging household items and electronic equipment.

Trees and electric poles have been uprooted in several areas and several vehicles washed away in New Plot area.

The worst-affected areas are Keran, Kangrail, Raipur, Kot-Bhalwal, Burn and Ghrota, Paloura, Channi Himmat and other low-lying areas where the rainwater entered houses.

Chenab, Tawi and Basantar rivers were overflowing.

Power and water supply to most parts of Jammu city and other rural areas has been affected badly since last evening while water and mud has entered many houses and shops in Old Janipur, Bhawani Nagar, Naseeb Nagar, Shant Nagar, Paloura, Lower Roop Nagar, Muthi and several other areas.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 16:50 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores