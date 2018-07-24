Jammu man attacked while shepherding buffalo; police arrests three, but dismisses link to incidents of cow vigilantism

Banihal (JK): A 65-year-old man was allegedly attacked by a family while he was taking a buffalo to his home, police said on Monday dismissing social media reports linking the incident to cow vigilantism. Three of the accused were arrested, they said.

Abdul Hamid Sheikh had purchased a buffalo from a local Gujjar for domestic use and was allegedly intercepted by Parbhat Singh at Inhar village of Ramsoo in Ramban district on Monday evening, police said in a statement.

A scuffle followed a heated argument between the two and Singh was later joined by some other members of the family who attacked Sheikh, they said. “As soon as the matter came to the notice of police, a party led by local Station House Officer immediately rushed to the spot. Sheikh was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment and a case was registered against the culprits,” the statement said.

The police said three accused persons were arrested and investigation was in progress. “No lynching by any mob has taken place and the injured person has been discharged from the hospital after required medical treatment,” the police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Banihal, Sajjad Sarwar identified the arrested persons as Prabhat Singh, Dharam Singh and Sandeep Singh. Meanwhile, Aman Committee, Pogal-Paristan, comprising local Hindu and Muslim residents condemned the incident and vowed to maintain peace in the region.