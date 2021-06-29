Jammu drone attack: NIA takes over probe of Satwari Air Force Station blast case, files FIR
The NIA case relates to an explosion that occurred inside the premises of the Jammu Air Force Station on 27 June and a subsequent blast carried out by drones
New Delhi: After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the probe of the Jammu Air Force station attack case to the NIA, the investigation agency reregistered an FIR under various sections.
According to a press release, the FIR has been registered under sections 3 and 4 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908, sections 13, 16, 18 and 23 of the UA (P) Act, 1967 and sections 307, 120B of IPC, 1860.
The case relates to an explosion that occurred inside the premises of the Air Force Station, Satwari campus, Jammu on 27 June and a subsequent blast, after about six minutes carried out by drones in a well-planned conspiracy that led to the injury to two Air Force personnel and damaged the office buildings.
While NIA has been working with other agencies since immediately after the incident, pursuant to reregistration of the case, requisite actions as per law, for expeditious investigation of the case have been initiated.
